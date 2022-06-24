The Standard

Sellars impresses all four judges on America's Got Talent

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORLD STAGE: Kristy Sellars impressed all four judges on America's Got Talent. Picture: Trae Patton/NBC

Kristy Sellars received a standing ovation from American actress Sofia Vergara when she performed on America's Got Talent this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.