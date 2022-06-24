Sellars impresses all four judges on America's Got Talent

Kristy Sellars received a standing ovation from American actress Sofia Vergara when she performed on America's Got Talent this week.
The former Warrnambool woman, who now lives in Ballarat, won her way through to the next round of the competition for her pole dancing routine.
Judge Heidi Klum said Ms Sellars had amazing vision.
"It was incredible because you know, by creating the story, I mean, you had us on our feet," she said.
"It was beautiful."
Judge Howie Mandel was clearly impressed, asking Ms Sellars who made the video that accompanied her performance.
"I create what the story is going to be and draw the storyboards and everything. But I have an amazing animator," Ms Sellars said.
He said it was mesmerizing to watch.
"That was a Vegas show, right there."
Ms Vegara was also intrigued and impressed.
"That was fascinating. I couldn't take my eyes off you and the story, we can tell how much time you've put into this. You deserve to be here on the biggest stage."
Judge Simon Cowell, who is known for his brutal honesty, didn't hold back.
"Yeah, Kristy I'm not gonna lie," he said.
"When I saw the pole I thought oh ... it's a pole dancer. And then you created this incredible sequence. I never know how these ideas are gonna work on stage.
"You know that this in the room was phenomenal. I mean, just really, really amazing."
Ms Sellars received a yes from each of the judges.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
