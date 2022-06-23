The Standard

Two men have been charged with a range of offences as part of a broader stolen vehicle investigation

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 10:56pm
Information wanted: One of the suspected stolen hunting scopes found in a stolen LandCruiser.

Two men have been arrested near Sandford after being pulled over in a stolen LandCruiser utility towing a stolen trailer with hunting scopes suspected of being stolen.

