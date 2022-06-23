Two men have been arrested near Sandford after being pulled over in a stolen LandCruiser utility towing a stolen trailer with hunting scopes suspected of being stolen.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said that at 10.30am Thursday Casterton police members intercepted two men in a LandCruiser at Sandford.
The vehicle was found to have been stolen in South Australia and they were towing a trailer that was stolen from Ringwood.
The men were arrested, searched and each were found to be in possession of small amounts of methamphetamine.
The suspected stolen items include night vision goggles, a Makita drill, a large diesel pod and three hunting scopes.
One of the scopes fits to a large tripod.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the hunting scopes were distinctive, possibly stolen in South Australia, and anyone with information about them was requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said Portland and South Australia police officers have been involved in an investigation relating to stolen vehicles.
"We believe this is part of our broader investigation into stolen vehicles that has been ongoing since March this year and involves the cooperation of South Australian police members," he said.
"That led to the arrest and a Wandovale man being charged. A man was also arrested, charged and remanded in custody in South Australia and we will be making an application to interview that man in the near future."
After Thursday's Sandford arrest a 55-year-old man from Beachport, near Millicent, was interviewed in relation to theft of the LandCruiser, theft of the trailer, possessing stolen goods, bringing stolen goods into Victoria, possessing ice and carrying a knife.
A 29-year-old man from Nangwarry, north of Mount Gambier, was interviewed in relation to similar charges.
They were charged and bailed with strict conditions to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on October 5.
The investigation into the stolen LandCruiser, trailer and the other items is ongoing.
