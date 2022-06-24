SOUTH West Coast MP Roma Britnell and member for Polwarth Richard Riordan have shown their support for a bill which is a step closer to Treaty for Victoria's Aboriginal citizens.
Ms Britnell said in parliament both sides of the Assembly and chamber were in unison, "to see Treaty go forward".
"I see it as an authority that will be facilitating discussion - discussion that will make sure that into the future we see a lot less of the word 'shame' being used by the Aboriginal community," she said in Parliament on Wednesday.
"I do not want to hear 'shame job' said ever again. I want to hear pride.
"I want to hear the history told with such absolute pride that I have heard so many times in the past."
Ms Britnell said it was clear both sides of the chamber wanted to work together.
"It has been stated quite clearly that we want to work together on both sides of the chamber to progress treaty, and we endorse it and embrace this opportunity," she said.
The Treaty Authority and Other Treaty Elements Bill 2022 "continues the advancement of Victoria's treaty process by facilitating the establishment of elements necessary to support future treaty negotiations between Aboriginal Victorians and the State of Victoria".
The landmark legislation passed in the lower house on Thursday with all MPs present in favour except for Liberal member for Kew Tim Smith. It will now go through the Legislative Assembly.
The Treaty Authority will be independent from the government.
An agreement with the government will mean the Treaty Authority will have its own authority and the freedom to operate in a way that reflects and embodies Victoria's First Peoples communities and culture.
Ms Britnell also spoke of her personal experiences working in Indigenous communities.
Mr Riordan said he joined his coalition colleagues in supporting the process the government put forward in bringing the "old world together with the new world".
"With a modern world to a world that will better reflect and acknowledge and work towards accepting what is uniquely Victorian," he said.
"There are traditions and practices and ways of treating land and treating people, going forward together, that have been lost to modern Victoria now for far too long.
"This new process will enable us to develop a new Victoria, a Victoria that will have traditions and customs that are unique to us and ways forward that we can all be very proud of into the future."
Mr Riordan said when different civilisations came together - different traditions, different pasts - the past could not be undone.
"What you can do is get a better future that better acknowledges who was here and how they were here and the best parts of both worlds," he said.
"I think that is something all of us have to work towards."
The session was led by First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria co-chairs Nira illim bulluk man Marcus Stewart and Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Geraldine Atkinson.
They urged all parliamentarians to pass the legislation to enable the establishment of the Treaty Authority.
They were accompanied by Members of the First Peoples' Assembly on the floor of parliament.
The First Peoples' Assembly is the elected voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the journey to treaty.
Mr Stewart said he hoped all MPs would respect and listen to the democratic voice of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Victoria by giving the Treaty Authority agreement their blessing.
"The journey to treaty needs to be guided by First Peoples," he said.
"This agreement we've reached with the government reflects what our people want - it's an umpire that they can trust because it will be led by First Peoples, be grounded in our culture, lore and law and be completely independent from government."
The agreement was signed two weeks ago between the Assembly and the government.
Aunty Geraldine said the First Peoples' in Victoria were in the process of making history.
"I have been encouraged hearing politicians from across the political spectrum express support for a treaty 'umpire' that will be truly independent from government and led by First Peoples," she said.
"This legislation is an opportunity for all parliamentarians to show they are willing to walk with us on the journey to treaty."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
