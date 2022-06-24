WARRNAMBOOL teenager Finn Radley will make his Hampden league senior debut in a crunch match for the club.
The promising defender will play alongside younger brother Amon, who made his debut earlier this season, when the Blues host Hamilton Kangaroos at Reid Oval on Saturday.
The Hampden league round 11 match pits fifth-versus-fourth on the ladder. The Blues occupy fifth on percentage only.
Radley was one of three changes to the Blues' team with teenage small forward Cooper Hoffmann and wingman Jackson Bell returning to the side.
Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Radley - the Blues' under 18 captain - would slot in at centre half-back.
"He reads the game really well, has really safe hands and is a reliable kick," he said.
"He probably would've played early on. He just had a little strain in his achilles which took some work to get over.
"He was stiff not to be playing before now really."
Parkinson said Hoffmann earned his spot back.
"Cooper went back to the under 18s last week, kicked six and was best on ground," he said. "He did exactly what he was asked to do. He'll come in and probably play more of his natural position as a small forward.
"We were playing him on the wing and he's probably not a natural wingman, he's more small forward-changing on-ball."
The Blues have lost another teenager defender in Ethan Boyd to NAB League duties with GWV Rebels, midfielder Thomas Ludeman is unavailable and Liam Bidmade is out with concussion.
Parkinson said key forward Sam Cowling had received positive news on a knee injury and would be available in coming weeks.
"He got a good result with his scan so it's not a ruptured PCL," he said.
"He's got a little tear in his PCL. He's got to have a couple of weeks off running and after it's given a fortnight or so to settle, it's basically a pain thing.
"It was four to six weeks from the time he did it so it will be three weeks this Saturday and then we have a bye which is four. After the bye it will be a pain management sort of thing.
"There was no surgery, thank god, or no brace."
Warrnambool has a number of best 21 players on the sidelines, including Cowling, Harry Ryan, Luke Cody, Jordy Foott, Ludeman and Boyd.
"It makes it challenging but it's really important we respond to our last two games which have been pretty bloody ordinary really," Parkinson said of the Blues' consecutive triple-figure losses.
"The good thing about footy is you always get another chance.
"We're still fifth, Hamilton equal on points, it's a big game for both teams really.
"It (losing to the Roos in round two) is still one that gives us nightmares.
"We coughed it up. We know fifth spot could've been ours by a bit more. It's really important we reverse that result."
