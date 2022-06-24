Magistrate shocked by motorist who blew six times the legal limit

A Warrnambool motorist has pleaded guilty to one of the highest drink-driving readings the city's justice system has ever seen.
Andrew Bird, 35, was intercepted in Yambuk at 6.15pm on November 10 and blew .319 - more than six times the legal limit.
Advertisement
He had just purchased the silver BMW sedan he was driving when he was intercepted by police.
Members observed Bird driving erratically east on the Princes Highway and he was intercepted for a breath test.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said it was one of the highest blood alcohol readings he'd experienced in years.
At the time of the offending, Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley told The Standard it was the highest he'd ever seen.
"I cannot believe that the driver could even physically drive given his level of intoxication," Sergeant Walkley said in November.
The court on Thursday heard Bird was struggling with alcohol abuse at the time of the offending and would often consume 25 standard drinks a day.
When asked if he had any recollection of the offending, he said: "basically everything, surprisingly".
The court heard Bird had since engaged with Western Regional Alcohol and Drug Centre and was actively trying to be alcohol-free.
The magistrate said Bird was lucky to be alive and not be in a different court facing more serious charges, such as culpable driving.
The man was convicted and placed on a two-year community correction order.
Under that order he must undergo treatment for alcohol abuse and take part in a safe driving course.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.