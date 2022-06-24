The Standard
What's on

Warrnambool and District Artist's Society's Annual Awards held at Merri View Gallery on June 24

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 24 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The opening night of Warrnambool and District Artist's Society's Annual Awards was held at Merri View Gallery, judged by sponsor Brett Jarrett (centre), pictured here with WADAS president Judy Rauert (left) and sponsor, Gerri Torpy. Picture: Chris Doheny

MORE than 100 paintings vied for the top spot in Warrnambool and District Artist's Society's Annual Awards with the winners announced at Merri View Gallery on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.