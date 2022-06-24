MORE than 100 paintings vied for the top spot in Warrnambool and District Artist's Society's Annual Awards with the winners announced at Merri View Gallery on Friday.
Jenny Vick won the inaugural Judith Watson Trophy (best overall).
Advertisement
Titled Down Blackwood Road, judge Brett Jarrett said he "loved the textures, colour and tone of this single red gum, being mostly in shadow".
"It contrasts strongly with the warm background making the subject pop from the canvas," he said.
A new award was the Stephen Benham Memorial Award for best animal and bird art.
Robyn Ireland won with her piece Military Macaw.
Jarrett said Ireland put considerable effort into giving the bird's feathers a life-like effect.
Another new award was the Water East Timor Award for best scene with water, which went to Sharon Cox for her piece called Neptune's Necklace.
It depicted a sunny day on a shallow rock bay.
The Maureen Healy Memorial Award for best flora painting went to Gwyn Taylor for her piece Bottlebrush.
The winners in the remaining categories in first, second and third place were: Acrylic: Bobbie Cox, Judy Rauert and Sharon Cox. Oil: Neil Griffin, Dianne Bowles and Murray Jennings. Watercolour: Lorraine Deppeler, Shirley Lindsay and Nola Golding. Pastel: Wilma Williams, Ricky Schembri and Michelle Morgan and Other: Susan Sambell, Robyn Lake and Val Ryan.
The works remain on display until July 10.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.