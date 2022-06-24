The Standard

Corangamite Catchment Management Authority chief executive discusses action to improve Curdies catchment

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:55am, first published June 24 2022 - 5:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Herculean task: There is a mountain of work to do to resurrect the Curdies River, but the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority says a number of initiatives are underway. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Corangamite Catchment Management Authority chief executive John Riddiford has spoken to The Standard to describe action the organisation is taking in response to the poor state of the Curdies River.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.