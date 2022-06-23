Kolora-Noorat is set to unveil one of its most youthful sides of the season against Dennington on Saturday.
The Power will make four changes to their side for the WDFNL clash against the Dogs, including three debutants in under 18 duo Oscar Curran and Caleb Kavanagh, while ruckman Mitch Wyss has been rewarded after strong recent form in the reserves.
Coming out of the Power side is Jason Moloney, Ryan O'Connor, Tom McKenzie and Stephen O'Connor with Bourke confirming all four are unavailable, but not injured.
"We've got a few handy outs, it just worked out all four were unavailable on the same weekend," he said.
"But I'm really excited for some of our kids to get a go and have a red-hot crack."
The Power mentor said the side would be young, energetic and keen to bounce back from the loss to Nirranda.
"We have seven under 18s playing (on the weekend)," he said.
"We're not sure how many under the age of 21, 22 we'll have but it'll certainly be the youngest side we've rolled out this year, if not forever I would have thought."
MORE SPORT:
With the Dogs hit by a string of injuries over the past month, Bourke said his group was not going to be taking them lightly.
"I was really impressed when we played them early in the year to be honest," he said.
"Once they get going they play a fast brand of footy - they're a really strong side when you allow them to be.
"We're looking forward to a really good challenge."
Bourke said to chalk up a win before heading into the bye was vital.
"No matter who we play week after week we just want to put together four quarters of footy," he said.
"I felt like we've been improving but we probably took a step back on the weekend against a quality opposition.
"We honestly don't know if we'll get everyone back at the same time this year but we're just looking to build some momentum."
Dennington has been hit by more injuries for the clash against the Power, with four changes to the side.
Mitch McLaren, Lewis Campbell-Gavin, Kayne Brereton and Cooper Remine return to the Dogs' side with Liam Byrne (omitted), Reggie Barling (unavailable), Nelson McLaren (calf) and Jackson Cruickshank (ankle) all making way.
"I wish we didn't have to make any changes and get some steadiness but that's what we've had to deal with," coach Ben Thornton said.
"We'll roll with the punches but it's given others an opportunity."
Thornton said he expected a fierce contest from the Power.
"They started off slow but they've bounced back. They beat Panmure recently so they've got some quality players in," he said.
"We'll try and play our brand which we didn't do last week."
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp, meanwhile, has confirmed his side will make three changes for its clash against premiership hopeful Russells Creek.
The Warriors will welcome back some important players with Aiden Grant, Jacob Dunne and Nathan Forth to return to the side.
"It gives us a good balance of experience and speed which we're looking forward to," he said.
Billy Keane will miss the clash with injury, youngster Jayden Cleaver will take the week off and Hayden Jenkins has been omitted.
The Warriors mentor said the Creekers would provide a huge challenge for his group.
"The funny thing with them is people around the league don't talk about them in terms of top teams but they're sitting second and haven't got there by chance," he said.
"They're attacking and they move the ball on and use the corridor. They've got some very skilled footballers.
"We'll have to pay them a lot of respect. If we don't improve on our errors they'll open us up.
"Last time we played we matched them for three quarters but if we're not on our game we'll be chasing tail."
Timboon Demons have made three changes for its clash against South Rovers with coach Marcus Hickey confirming key position trio Sam Negrello, Adam Doak and Tim Smurthwaite returning to the side.
Allansford has brought in some speed for its clash against ladder-leading Nirranda on Saturday.
Cats coach Tim Nowell confirmed the side would make two changes for the match with Tom Knowles and Connor Bellman coming in.
"We've brought in some speed - we've looked at Nirranda's side and match-ups and how we can best nullify their quick starts," he said.
"They'll try and blow us away early and we'll look for them not to get a jump on us."
*All teams are provided by clubs
Dennington Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, M.McLaren, T.Lee
HB: Z.McKenna, B.Thornton, J.Turner
C: D.Threlfall, D.Paton, C.Simms
HF: D.Davidson, T.Noonan, J.Lock
F: E.Dowd, J.Brown, C.Remine
R: J.Garner, T.Fitzgerald, B.Baker
Int: K.Brereton, L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Noonan, K.McKenna
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Brooks, J.Larcombe, O.Curran
HB: J.Sinnott, L.Tebble, J.Dillon
C: N.Marshall, J.Vaughan, B.O'Sullivan
HF: B.Reid, T.Glennen, N.Bourke
F: T.Beasley, M.Clissold, B.Fraser
R: J.Carlin, J.Moloney, L.McConnell
Int: T.Henderson, N.Castersen, M.Wyss, C.Kavanagh
Russells Creek Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Herbertson, J.Forth Bligh, D.Finlayson
HB: L.McKane, Z.Welsford, X.McCartney
C: B.Rudland-Castles, P.Chatfield, Z.Timms
HF: S.Grinter, W.McPhee, K.Cottee
F: C.Templeton, D.Nicholson, J.Chatfield
R: D.Burns, D.Cross, S.Alberts
Int: M.Folima, G.McLeod, B.Hewett, B.Melican
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Cust, M.Crosier, E.Barker
HB: L.Dwyer, K.Bidmade, H.Hall
C: J.Brooks, D.Gleeson, A.Grant
HF: B.Brooks, E.Kalfas, N.Wallace
F: B.England, H.White, N.Forth
R: M.Riddell, T.Lewis, C.Barby
Int: J.Douglas, J.Wallace, J.Dunne, Z.Brooks
Allansford Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Fedley, J.McGee, J.Kirkwood
HB: M.Gristede, B.Deluca, B.Edge
C: T.Knowles, C.Mclean, L.Lusher
HF: R.Buck, B.Lenehan, C.Day
F: B.Hunger, R.Hare, B.Coutts
R: L.Nowell, Z.Mungean, Z.Jamieson
Int: C.Bellman, H.Searle, S.Kilpatrick
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Payne, B.McCann, L.Weel
HB: B.Harkness, M.Lloyd, R.Nutting
C: D.Willsher, M.Horsnell, A.Lane
HF: J.Stacey, J.Willsher, D.Philp
F: D.Lees, N.Couch, J.Lee
R: E.Harvey-Cleary, A.Rosolin, H.Giblin
Int: O.Delaney, J.Folkes, C.Wagstaff
Merrivale Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: O.Doukas, W.Lenehan, J.Fary
HB: J.Lenehan, D.Scoble, M.Stewart
C: L.Nagle, J.Gleeson, T.Stephens
HF: B.Bell, J.Brooks, M.Hausler
F: S.Barnes, J.Wilson, N.Krepp
R: C.Rix, B.McCutcheon, M.Sandow
Int: H.Stinchcombe, H.Owen, K.Downie, R.McConnell
Panmure Seniors
B: S.Mahony, M.Colbert, N.Keane
HB: T.Gardiner, Z.Reeves, J.Taylor
C: T.Wright, P.Mahony, L.Kew
HF: W.Pomorin, C.Bant, T.Murnane
F: L.Lyons, I.Sinnott, B.Purcell
R: T.Mahony, J.Moloney, D.Roache
Int: B.Gedye, L.McLeod, M.Kelly, J.Norton
South Rovers Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: C.Mailes, J.Dalton, S.Wilde
HB: N.Murphy, A.Seabrook, S.Hodgins
C: T.Harman, J.Bacon, D.Dews
HF: D.Cox, P.Higgins, T.Rhook
F: A.Farrell, E.Dowd
R: J.Fedley, J.Dowd, K.Lenehan
Int: L.Payne, T.Wood, T.Bishop, X.Ellul, J.Bell"
