A man has been extradited from Queensland to Victoria after being accused of an arson attack that allegedly threatened the lives of a man and a woman.
Police allege two men set fire to the front of a residential premises in Warrnambool's Raglan Parade on June 29 last year, causing a large fire explosion and extensive damage to the property.
At the time of the blaze, a man and a woman were asleep in the master bedroom close to the fire.
They were not physically injured.
Queensland police executed a warrant at an address in Queensland's Currumbin on June 16 where they arrested a 39-year-old man.
Warrnambool detectives then travelled to Queensland on Sunday.
The man was arrested and subsequently charged with arson and conduct endangering life.
He faced a Queensland court the following day and was extradited to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody and will face Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on July 18.
Detectives from the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit and the illicit firearms unit executed a second search warrant at an address in Corio's Halliwell Court, in Geelong, on Tuesday, arresting a 36-year-old man.
He was charged with arson and conduct endangering life in relation to the Warrnambool incident.
Detective Sergeant Andy Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the nature of the alleged offending was concerning.
"Police have seen far too many times how a house fire can get out of control, leaving those in the house at great risk of harm," he said.
"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, and the community can rest assured we will continue to work tirelessly to apprehend offenders and put them before court."
The man arrested at Corio was also charged with a range of firearms offences in relation to a separate investigation by the Illicit firearms unit and Shepparton crime investigation unit into an alleged burglary where a number of firearms were stolen from a property in Shepparton on August 29 last year.
Eight people have previously been charged in relation to this matter.
The man appeared before Geelong Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.
He'll appear in court again on September 16.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
