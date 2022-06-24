The Standard

Warrnambool man pleased display of Nazi symbol banned

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OVERDUE: Lucas Chomentowski is pleased display of the Nazi symbol has been banned in Victoria.

Polish-born Lukas Chomentowski has welcomed the state's ban on the public display of the Nazi swastika.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.