Warrnambool man pleased display of Nazi symbol banned

Polish-born Lukas Chomentowski has welcomed the state's ban on the public display of the Nazi swastika.
Mr Chomenotowski, who has lived in Warrnambool since 2012, said the ban was overdue.
Advertisement
"I am surprised it is only just happening now," he said.
"In parts of Europe it has been banned ever since I can remember."
Mr Chomenotowski said he believed other states should follow suit.
"I find it very offensive," he said.
"Anything that glorifies the Nazi regime shouldn't be on display."
Mr Chomenotowski said he was lucky his family was not directly affected by the Holocaust.
"However, my hometown had a large population of Jewish people so many of their friends and colleagues were affected."
He said 80 per cent of his hometown was destroyed during World War II.
Mr Chomenotowski said he felt very lucky to live in Australia.
"I feel very lucky to live in Australia, especially Warrnambool as, in my opinion, it is the best place in the world," he said.
"I am very thankful that my family can grow up in a safe environment."
The bill, which bans the display of the Nazi swastika, was passed in parliament this week.
It makes it a criminal offence for anyone to intentionally display the Nazi symbol in public, and those who do will face penalties of up to nearly $22,000, 12 months in jail, or both.
People will only be charged if they do not comply with a police directive to remove the symbol.
Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said the swastika glorified one of the most hateful ideologies in history, and its public display did nothing but cause further pain and division.
"It's a proud moment to see these important laws pass with bipartisan support," she said.
"I'm glad to see that no matter what side of politics, we can agree that this vile behaviour will not be tolerated in Victoria."
Advertisement
Religious versions of the symbol tied to Hindu, Buddhist and Jain faiths will remain legal.
There will also be exemptions for historical, educational and artistic purposes, while memorabilia bearing the Nazi swastika can still be traded as long as the symbol is covered when on public display.
The legislation will come into effect in six months' time to allow for a campaign about the origins of the religious and cultural swastika to be rolled out, the state government said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.