The Standard

Portland District Health appoints organisation to address issues in Hillis repport

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:25am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUSPENDED: Maternity services at Portland District Health were suspended in March.

Portland District Health has taken a step towards addressing the issues raised in a 2019 report by healthcare consultant David Hillis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.