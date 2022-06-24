Portland District Health has taken a step towards addressing the issues raised in a 2019 report by healthcare consultant David Hillis.
The organisation has commissioned TAG Health to support the development of a new strategic plan by facilitating an important community engagement process.
TAG Health will conduct surveys, interviews and face-to-face consultations with staff, key stakeholders and community throughout July and August, culminating in planning meetings in October and the final plan to be launched next year.
PDH board chair Peter Matthews said he was excited to embark on the next step of implementing the Hillis report and creating a positive pathway for PDH's long-term future.
"It is with great pleasure to announce that TAG Health will be facilitating the engagement process with staff, key stakeholders and the community to test, iterate and validate a new strategic plan for Portland District Health," Mr Matthews said.
"The strategic plan and Hillis report will together provide the roadmap for the service, setting a direction for how we enhance the way we deliver care to our community.
"We want to build on existing strengths and address challenges to enhance local services in a sustainable way, while providing more opportunities for our staff.
"In doing so we will aim to deliver better health, wellbeing and economic outcomes for the community and grow community trust, confidence and pride in our services."
PDH interim chief executive officer Karena Prevett said she was excited for the service to start the strategic planning and broad-based engagement process, working closely with the staff, the community and other stakeholders.
"As we work through the implementation of the Hillis report, a key focus for us will be to listen to the voices of our staff and community to ensure we meet the needs of the region we serve," Ms Prevett said.
Meanwhile, South West Coast MP Roma Britnell again raised concerns about the health service in parliament this week.
"The action I seek is for the minister to outline what recommendations from the inquiry into perinatal services the Victorian government has implemented," Ms Britnell said.
"Birthing services were suspended at Portland health in March.
"The Portland community was told the loss of services would be for three months, but it has now been extended until at least September."
Ms Britnell said the state government had claimed the suspension was a temporary hiccup.
"The loss of the service has had a huge impact on expectant mums and their families in the Portland region," she said.
"They now have to travel more than an hour to deliver in either Hamilton or Warrnambool. I have even spoken to one constituent who moved to Ballarat prior to giving birth just so she had the surety of access to birthing services she needed. We have also had one mum give birth on the side of the road between Portland and Warrnambool."
Ms Britnell said the state government needed to explain what steps it took to alleviate a shortage of midwives in the state after it was revealed as an issue in a 2018 inquiry into perinatal services.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
