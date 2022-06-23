Residents left cleaning up mess after overnight vandalism in Hamilton

Several Hamilton residents were left cleaning up someone else's mess on Thursday morning.
Hamilton police were alerted to five bins on West Schultz Road that appeared to have been deliberately run over.
First Constable Sam McCosh said the behaviour was disappointing.
"It appears someone in a vehicle with a bullbar has gone straight over them," First Constable McCosh said.
He said the contents of some were strewn through a culvert on the side of the road.
The bins will need to be replaced.
"It's pretty disappointing behaviour," First Constable McCosh said.
"People don't want to have to come out in the morning and deal with that."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police on 5551 9100.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
