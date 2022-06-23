The Standard

Residents left cleaning up mess after overnight vandalism in Hamilton

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFORMATION SOUGHT: Hamilton police want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious behaviour on Wednesday night.

Several Hamilton residents were left cleaning up someone else's mess on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.