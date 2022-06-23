Moyne and Corangamite shires are gearing up for the launch of their new shared library service, which will bring millions of books to local borrowers from next week.
The Corangamite Moyne Library Service launches on July 1, with a new look library card giving users access to the full Libraries Victoria catalogue of books, audiobooks, DVDs and magazines, totalling more than 3 million titles.
Advertisement
The new service has been more than a year in the making, as the two councils sought to replace the fractured Corangamite Regional Library Corporation. CMLS coordinator Kat Wilson said the new model provided everything that the previous service offered, along with a range of new perks.
"Our branches will all be in the same places, with the same hours and the same faces you know and love behind the desk, but you have a huge range of items to borrow," Ms Wilson said.
The previous catalogue featured around 65,000 items, so on July 1 borrowers will suddenly have access to 50 times as many titles.
"The One Library card also means you can borrow more items at a time for longer, and it's fine free."
Ms Wilson said the service would launch a mobile app in the next few weeks that would give users access to the library catalogue from their smartphones.
Corangamite Shire Council mayor and chair of the outgoing CRLC Ruth Gstrein said she was excited about the launch.
""One chapter closes another chapter opens," she said.
Cr Gstrein said the new library card gave local borrowers membership of 50 libraries across Victoria. She said some CRLC staff had taken redundancies while others were pulling on a brand new uniform for the transition, so there would be a mix of old and new faces.
"I hope everyone goes out and becomes a member of their local library," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.