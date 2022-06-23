The Standard

Corangamite Moyne Library Service to bring millions of books to local borrowers

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:21am, first published 3:30am
A new leaf: Moyne and Corangamite library members will have access to 50 times as many titles from July 1 with the launch of a new library service.

Moyne and Corangamite shires are gearing up for the launch of their new shared library service, which will bring millions of books to local borrowers from next week.

