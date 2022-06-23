The Standard

Moyne councillor questions decision to pay liquidation costs for Corangamite Regional Library Corporation

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
June 23 2022 - 5:30am
Not our debt: Moyne Shire councillor James Purcell said the council had agreed to pay an $80,000 debt that wasn't its responsibility. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Moyne Shire councillor James Purcell has objected to the council's decision to spend an extra $80,000 to wind up the Corangamite Regional Library Corporation.

