THREE south-west musicians will shine on the Warrnambool stage on Saturday as part of a state government initiative to bring back live music.
Down South Fest's singer-songwriter special features Foley!, Nancie Schipper and Ruby McKenna, at Dart and Marlin from 8.30pm.
The show forms part of the Victorian Government's On The Road Again initiative aiming to "bring top acts to venues large and small in every corner of the state".
Down South Fest director Max Donohue said the state government funding was left over from Down South Festival which ran at The Star of the West Hotel in Port Fairy in February.
"I couldn't have done it without Music Victoria, because I wouldn't have come up with the concept for the event in February," Mr Donohue said.
"I'm hoping to do more sideshows like the one this weekend because I've now got this platform.
"It feels great to be able to put live music on."
McKenna is a guitarist and singer-songwriter from Koroit who creates a mix of folk, pop and rock music.
Schipper is a folk-rock singer-songwriter originally from Warrnambool and has worked as a mentor for McKenna through Creative Victoria.
Emo-tinged folk/punk band Foley! comprises of Dylan Kelson, originally from Woolsthorpe, and Michael Porter originally from Warrnambool.
Mr Donohue, who now lives in Melbourne, said growing up in Port Fairy he aimed to promote music in the south-west.
Registrations are required to attend this free event but spots are limited.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
