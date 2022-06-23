If you would like your event to be featured in the weekly What's On section email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday on the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
THEATRE: Annie Jr., Lighthouse Theatre, 6.30pm and Saturday 2pm.
Advertisement
MUSIC: Ben Witham and the Betty Band, Lighthouse Studio, 7.30pm.
COMEDY: Damian Callinan's live show The Merger, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, 7.30-9.30pm.
ART: Warrnambool and District Artist's Society Annual Awards, Merri View Gallery (4 Coramba Court, Warrnambool), 7.30pm.
DISCO: The best of the Bee Gees cover band with original drummer Colin 'Smiley' Petersen, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 8-9.35pm.
FUND-RAISER: Robert Burns Scottish Festival's Darlington Satellite Concert with live music by Pete Daffy with Tuniversal and the TWA Bards, dinner and movie fundraiser.
LIVE MUSIC: Down South Fest featuring Foley!, Nancie Shipper and Ruby McKenna, The Dart and Marlin, from 8.30pm. Time Warped, Mac's Hotel Portland, from 9.30pm. Jarrod Stevenson, Heywood Hotel, from 8.30pm, Jayden Lillyst, 9-12pm. Still Misbehavin', Duke's Commercial Hotel, Koroit. Brad Cox, The Whalers Hotel, from 6pm.
POETRY: Litpoetry - a Story of Poetry on Fire, Wyton Theatre, Emmanuel College, 7.30pm.
CLASSICAL: Bach by Candlelight - Port Fairy Lecture Hall, 8-9.10pm and Lighthouse Studio, Sunday, 2, 2-3.10pm. Peaceful Piano, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30-9pm.
LAUNCH: Lake School of Celtic Music Song and Dance launch, Koroit Theatre, 7.30-11pm.
SOCCER: Warrnambool Rangers Football Club's inaugural Sportsman Night with Archie Thompson question and answer, live and silent auctions, food and drinks, Carmichael Room, City Memorial Bowls, 6.30-11pm.
COMEDY: Nicky Barry, Mozart Hall, 5-7pm.
SOLSTICE: Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club solstice swim, East Beach, 7am.
SHOW: Elvis If I Can Dream, Lighthouse Theatre, 2-4pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.