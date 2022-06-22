The Standard

Warrnambool, Heytesbury association indoor bowlers make 2022 Victorian team

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 22 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROLL ON: Maureen Drennan, who plays indoor bowls for the Warrnambool association, will play for the Victorian team. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A Victorian team vying for national success is stacked with south-west indoor bowlers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.