A Victorian team vying for national success is stacked with south-west indoor bowlers.
Players from Indoor Bowls Warrnambool and Heytesbury Indoor Bias Bowls Association will compete at the Australian Indoor Bias Bowls National Championships in Tasmania in August.
Mortlake bowler George Draffen, who is part of the state side, said it was a credit to the region to have such strong representation.
"We have had good representation the last few years," he said.
"Down this area is one of the stronger regions now because we seem to have people playing whereas metro is starting to struggle a bit for numbers.
"We've had two years off because of COVID and the last time we played was 2019.
"They did select a side last year and then we weren't able to play."
Draffen said Victoria was "the dominant state" and would enter the competition with confidence.
Draffen will play in the men's pairs and Maureen Drennan will compete in the women's singles.
Jacinta Marney and Arthur Finch will team up in the mixed pairs.
Pam Wines will compete in a women's pairs team while debutant Sue Kerr and Gill Phillips will feature in women's triples. Debbie Keane, Jenny Meade and Barb Draffen, who will play for the first time, were picked in a women's fours side.
Debutant Scott Pierce was picked in the men's fours alongside Brendan Keane.
Peter Neal, another debutant, is in the mixed fours. Noah Mungean, a state junior who has progressed to the senior side, will play mixed fours too along with Allen Armistead. Rob McCrabb and Bec Heard were named as emergencies.
