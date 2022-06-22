Warrnambool City Volkswagen is celebrating a top award, which recognised its strong performance.
The business, part of Norton Motorgroup, won Volkswagen's premium rural dealer for the southern region, which includes Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.
Advertisement
Dealerships were scored in areas including sales and aftersales performance and customer and employee experience. It was presented at a 2021 Dealer of the Year event in Melbourne.
Business manager Ryan O'Keefe said they received the award during COVID-19-related supply and semiconductor shortages.
"Our staff have been exceptionally good considering the conditions they are faced with each day. We are very proud of them," he said.
"There's been uncertainty, staff constantly apologising for delays, ships being quarantined, orders being deleted, parts not turning up.
"We carry a lot of people's stresses because we want the cars here so we can deliver on our promise. We want them in the driveway yesterday. We want the world to keep turning but it will only turn as fast as stock and parts arrival will allow."
Mr O'Keefe said sales were only one aspect of the award.
"It's also customer service and how well you went with those people and we strive for 100 per cent," he said.
"We're pretty happy but we aim to improve each day. Something that's helped us is local people being loyal to us.
"People have wanted to stay in town due to COVID but similar to that we've sold cars interstate because we had the only one of its kind in Australia."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.