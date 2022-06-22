The Standard

Frolic Lane owners celebrate renovations completion ahead of grand opening

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:59am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A historic former chambers building, dating back to the late-1840s, has undergone an extensive renovation and been transformed into an opulent bar.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.