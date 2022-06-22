Some Warrnambool train services cancelled after network outage

A number of Warrnambool train services have been cancelled today with the V/Line network experiencing a communications fault.
The 1.08pm service from Southern Cross Station to Warrnambool was listed as cancelled as well as the 12.15pm service to Melbourne.
But with the network back up an running, some services across parts of the state that were earlier listed as cancelled were now going ahead.
V/Line said the cancellations were due to an earlier network-wide communications fault.
"Services have started to resume across the network, however we are still experiencing ongoing delays and cancellations across the morning peak," it said.
Opposition public transport spokesperson Steph Ryan said the whole V/Line network was again in chaos Wednesday morning.
"This is the third time in five weeks that we have had a complete network outage. That means anybody travelling from Victoria's key regional cities this morning has had services cancelled. Has not been able to work. Has not been able to get to critical medical appointments.
"It's complete chaos and all we get from the government are these lame excuses that they've had a communications fault.
"Quite frankly all regional commuters want to know is that a train's going to turn up and it's going to get them where they need to go.
"At the moment they can't be guaranteed of that."
Ms Ryan said the government was saying the network was getting back on track but the reality is that if you look at the cancellations there's trains that are scheduled for this afternoon that are being cancelled.
"Some services won't be back to normal until 6pm tonight," she said.
"So we've had an entire day of disruptions across the V/Line network."
She called on the government to explain the outage.
"This is a source of endless frustration to regional people. We should be able to expect that a trian is going to turn up and get us to where we need to go on time."
"It's clear that the V/Line network is ageing. It's clear that it needs investment.
"We need to understand why there are communications faults that are throwing the entire network out in the 21st century."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
