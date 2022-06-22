The Standard

Moyne Shire Council and Mortlake Community Development Committee have been 'pigheaded', councillor says

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Precious real estate: The community meeting room at Mortlake Community Centre is at the centre of the dispute, with neither the council nor the community groups willing to budge. Picture: Chris Doheny

Poor communication and a mutual refusal to compromise has pushed the stoush between Moyne Shire Council and the Mortlake Community Development Committee over a community meeting room into the hands of lawyers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.