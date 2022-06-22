'Disgusting, vile': Man pleads guilty to filming naked woman at resort

A magistrate has condemned a man's "disgusting, vile behaviour" when he filmed a woman showering at a Princetown resort.
Steven Clark, 41, of Belmont, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to knowingly using an optical surveillance device to record private activity.
The court heard the man was staying at Princetown's Pebble Point Accommodation on Old Coach Road on November 13, 2020 with a female friend.
The pair booked an eco-tent style dwelling which was connected to a private ensuite with two entrances.
A female victim and her friend were staying in an adjoining tent, arriving at 5pm.
The victim's friend later noticed movement on the ground and observed a man beneath the ensuite floor in short grass vegetation about 8pm.
She made eye contact with the man before he crawled away.
The following day the victim had a shower at 7.35am.
As she stepped out of the shower, she looked out a window and observed Clark's hand holding a mobile phone and filming her.
Clark's hand and phone remained in the window for about five seconds before disappearing.
The shocked victim immediately grabbed a towel and returned to the tent.
The women confronted the man about 10 minutes later and he denied the offending.
Police were called and Clark was interviewed.
He made full admissions to the offending.
A search of his phone uncovered several other images of unknown women.
He told police they were his neighbours who lived in Belmont and he'd taken the photos without their knowledge between November 6 and 11.
One image showed what appeared to be a naked woman behind a frosted glass window of a bathroom, the court heard.
Clark was ejected from the accommodation.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was "disgusting, vile behaviour and a gross invasion of someone's privacy".
He said limited psychiatric material made it difficult to understand the cause of the offending, and that Clark's employment as a disability support worker raised "some red flags".
"You're working in an environment with highly vulnerable people with a particular risk of exploitation of a similar nature (to the offending)," he said.
"It's like letting loose the fox in the chicken coup. It raises all sorts of red flags for me."
Mr Holzer adjourned sentencing and ordered further psychiatric material to be obtained.
Clark faces a maximum penalty of two years' jail.
He will appear in court at a later date.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
