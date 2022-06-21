The Standard
Updated

Police say miracle no one hurt or killed in spiked tyre joyride

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:53am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three 15-year-olds arrested after lengthy joyride in stolen car with spiked tyre

UPDATE, Wednesday, 9.10am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.