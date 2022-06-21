Three 15-year-olds arrested after lengthy joyride in stolen car with spiked tyre

UPDATE, Wednesday, 9.10am:
A 15-year-old girl has been remanded in police custody after driving a stolen car from Warrnambool to Port Fairy with a spiked flat tyre and dangerously overtaking a truck.
Advertisement
Senior Constable Rob McKinley, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said three 15-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a joyride in a stolen white Hyundai sedan from Melbourne to Port Fairy.
Warrnambool police were alerted by Geelong officers about 12.15pm Tuesday that a 2019 white Hyundai Accent sedan was being driven towards Warrnambool on the Princes Highway.
Police allege the car was stolen by the trio during the early hours of Tuesday in Port Melbourne.
The youths had also been reported to police as missing.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit members then saw the car in south Warrnambool, which went down a dead-end road off Elliott Street.
Officers deployed stop sticks and the driver drove over them, popping the front left tyre.
It's alleged police officers had to jump out of the way of the Hyundai.
The girl continued driving, making her way back to Raglan Parade/Princes Highway and headed west towards Port Fairy.
Senior Constable McKinley said in Port Fairy it would be alleged the driver overtook a truck near the service station in the middle of town, she then had to take evasive action to avoid oncoming traffic and in that process the flat tyre came off the wheel rim.
The trio dumped the car near Cox Street and fled on foot, but were arrested within about five minutes.
"It's a miracle that no one was hurt or killed," Senior Constable McKinley said.
A male from Melbourne was arrested, interviewed, charged and released on bailed.
He's been charged with theft of a vehicle and committing offences while on bail.
The two girls were remanded in custody overnight to appear in a court today for a bail/remand hearing.
The female passenger was charged with theft of a vehicle, committing offences on bail and possessing a controlled weapon - a knife.
The alleged driver was charged with theft of the sedan, theft of the vehicle owner's phone and wallet, two counts of reckless conduct endangering life (police officers jumping out of the way and the overtaking of the truck) , unlicensed driving, careless driving and multiple counts of breaching bail.
Earlier: Three 15-year-old children were arrested in Port Fairy after they travelled from Melbourne in a stolen car which they dumped in Port Fairy.
Advertisement
A Warrnambool police spokesman said two females had been arrested, charged and remanded in custody, to appear in a court today for a bail/remand hearing.
A male was charged and released on bail.
On Tuesday Geelong police alerted Warrnambool and district officers about a missing person travelling towards Warrnambool on the Princes Highway in a stolen car.
Warrnambool police went to an address where the driver and two passengers were believed to be heading.
Officers spotted the car but the driver evaded police and fled towards Port Fairy on the highway.
In Port Fairy the car was dumped and the trio - two girls and a boy - fled on foot.
Advertisement
They were arrested about 1.15pm, taken to the Warrnambool police station, where they were interviewed and charged.
They were all charged in relation to stealing the car.
The alleged driver was also charged with evading police, unlicensed driving and other high-end driving offences.
The spokesman said the manner of driving between Geelong and Warrnambool did not attract attention and there had been no calls about erratic driving.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.