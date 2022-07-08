LITTLE Leela Naughton's favourite time of the year was visiting Koroit to attend the Lake School of Celtic Music Song and Dance's summer program.
The 10-year-old from Tallarook was so fond of the program, after she died, alongside her mother Deirdre in a house fire in 2021, her grandparents Phillip and Rachel Naughton established Leela's Fund.
Through the scholarship, over the next five years from 2023, each year the Naughton's will donate $500 to assist a child to attend the Lake School's summer school holiday program.
It can be used for enrolment fees, travel, accommodation or for a musical instrument.
Leela attended the Lake School in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
"She used to say 'Lake School was my favourite time of the year'," Ms Naughton said.
"She loved going to the music lessons, the activities with all the other children and was taught by some really good teachers.
"They also had a Cèilidh (a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering) dance where participants and their families would go to the opportunity shop and buy these outrageous costumes and wigs and dress up to wear to the event."
Ms Naughton said Leela also loved the program's street parade, concert, activities and music lessons.
She said the Lake School became an annual trip for the family, and when it didn't run in 2021, they visited Port Fairy and Tower Hill for a week during the Christmas school holidays.
"That was her last trip there," Ms Naughton said.
Phillip and Rachel live in Richmond, in Melbourne, and through their interest in Irish music have attended the Lake School for the past 15 years - also participating in the program alongside other family members.
They even attended this year with Leela's cousin's Patrick and Matilda Harrison.
"We took this memorial card that has an obituary for her on it and there was this boy Nico she used to play with," Ms Naughton said.
"I gave the card to his mother and that's how she broke the news to him - he was so broken-hearted to hear it - he sat in a chair at the campsite for an hour looking at Leela's photo."
Mr Naughton said through attending the Lake School, the family had built life-long friendships and connected more to Celtic Irish music.
The Lake School of Celtic Music Song and Dance is held during the summer holidays, with the 2023 event being its 24th year running.
It will run from January 2-7.
The program includes learning and playing music on various instruments, singing, dancing, songwriting, poetry, film-making, crafts and activities, a book club, meditation and Irish history events and celebrations.
Applications for Leela's Fund can be emailed to felix@bushwahzee.com.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
