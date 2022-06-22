The Standard

Warrnambool teen stalked, grabbed by registered sex offender

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'A monster': Teen stalked, grabbed by registered sex offender

A Warrnambool teen says an adult sex offender who told her to take dark streets to avoid police as he followed her around the city is a "monster who ruined (her) life".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.