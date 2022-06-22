'A monster': Teen stalked, grabbed by registered sex offender

A Warrnambool teen says an adult sex offender who told her to take dark streets to avoid police as he followed her around the city is a "monster who ruined (her) life".
The girl's victim impact statement was heard in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The offender, Ian Cooper, 36, pleaded guilty to stalking and other offences and was jailed for 12 months.
The court heard the victim was 17 when she was approached by Cooper at Warrnambool's Civic Green and was then followed around the city about 1am.
Cooper noticed the victim was wearing identification attached to a lanyard that indicated she was a minor.
The victim didn't know the accused man and became increasingly terrified.
Cooper followed the victim to the breakwater, commenting on her age and telling her to say she was 18 if they were stopped by police.
He told her he was a "registered pedophile", that he used drugs and had previously been charged with following girls on a bus.
Cooper told the girl to take dark streets to avoid police and asked her if she did martial arts before grabbing her around the neck for about 20 seconds and sliding his arms underneath hers.
The court heard the girl continued to be followed by Cooper as she moved through the city and back to Raglan Parade, where she had texted a friend to meet her near Warrnambool Primary School.
The victim and friend went into a nearby service station before later exiting and beginning the walk home as they could no longer see Cooper.
But he followed them to the victim's home where he could later be seen pacing up and down the footpath outside.
The victim contacted police.
In her victim impact statement, the teen said she was terrified and believed Cooper was planning to attack her.
"I dread to think what would have happened if I wasn't able to get help when i did," she said.
"He seemed to be proud he was a sex offender... never in my life have I been more terrified and worried for my life."
The victim said since the offending she struggled in everyday life, had developed anxiety, dropped out of TAFE and quit her job.
She said she was previously living independently but had moved back in with her parents due to her fear of being assaulted.
"Life as I knew it will never be the same again," she said.
"I hope I can move on from this but right now I'm not sure I will. This is all because of Ian Cooper. This monster has ruined my life."
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was appalling and Cooper's criminality had been escalating since 2015.
Cooper's 29 pages of criminal history includes touching a retail staff member on the bottom, touching a Coles worker and telling her that he loved her, and loitering around a nearby house where three adult females lived.
On Tuesday, Cooper told the court he felt "really gutted and ashamed".
"My mum didn't bring me up this way," Cooper said.
"I'm deeply sorry for that. I'm not a sicko, I'm not like that."
Ian Pugh, representing Cooper, said his client was diagnosed with paranoia schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and PTSD following a serious assault.
Cooper has already served 152 days in custody on remand.
He will be released on an adjourned undertaking to engage with psychiatric treatment.
He will remain on the sex offender registry for a further five years.
Help is available, call 1800RESPECT.
