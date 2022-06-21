Unlicensed car thief jailed over crime spree

A Terang man who was on the run from police for weeks after stealing multiple vehicles across the south-west has been jailed.
Justin Hull, 25, of Estcourt Street, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to more than a dozen charges, including thefts of motor vehicles, failing to stop on police direction, driving unlicensed and dishonestly receiving stolen goods.
A number of charges were withdrawn, including aggravated burglary.
Hull was jailed for 16 months with 272 days already served in custody on remand.
His driver's licence was disqualified for three-and-a-half years.
Hull was arrested in September last year following an extensive police operation that saw him evade officers and drive dangerously without a licence.
The police operation was launched after Hull stole three vehicles between June 3 and August 20 last year.
The vehicles included a Volkswagen Tiguan worth $15,000, a Nissan Navara worth $15,000, and a Holden Commodore station wagon worth $10,000.
The thefts occurred in Mortlake, Hamilton and Noorat.
