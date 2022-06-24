The Standard

South-west residents dig deep for Red Shield Appeal

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:00am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRATEFUL: Warrnambool Salvation Army Major Brett Allchin. Picture: Chris Doheny

The Warrnambool Salvation Army has thanked community members for digging deep for the Red Shield Appeal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.