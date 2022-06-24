South-west residents dig deep for Red Shield Appeal

The Warrnambool Salvation Army has thanked community members for digging deep for the Red Shield Appeal.
Major Brett Allchin said the support was greatly appreciated, as so many people were struggling to make ends meet.
"After a devastating two and a half years in Australia with bushfires, floods, COVID-19 and the current rising cost of living, the work of The Salvos is more important than ever as they see more people presenting to their services," Mr Allchin said.
He said all donations would directly benefit people in need.
Mr Allchin said funds from the appeal were not used for capital works projects, such as the new mission centre being built on Mortlake Road.
He said in the first three months of 2022, the Salvation Army had provided $27,000 in financial assistance to south-west residents.
In addition to that they have provided $20,000 worth of materials - some purchased and some donated.
"We live and breathe our mission in our work with individuals and families experiencing hardship
and crisis every single day, but we need the entire community's support to achieve this," Mr Allchin said.
"As Salvos, when we see someone in need, we can also see the potential of what they can achieve with our support."
Mr Allchin said each year the Warrnambool Salvation Army provided meals to people experiencing homelessness, support to women and children affected by domestic violence, crisis accommodation beds to people struggling to find a home and gift cards and vouchers to people in need.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
