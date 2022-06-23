A NEW award will be presented at Warrnambool and District Artist's Society Annual Awards this Friday in memory of a south-west art collector.
The Stephen Benham Award honours Narrawong realist artist and Bay of Whales Gallery's Brett Jarrett and Gerri Torpy's close friend who died on Christmas day in 2020.
It will be awarded for the best animal and bird art.
Mr Benham moved to Warrnambool from Melbourne in 2018 enrolling in a visual arts course at South West TAFE.
He was also a member of south-west art groups and regularly visited galleries and art shows.
Ms Torpy said Mr Benham had a passion for art and during his lifetime collected paintings, prints, sculptures and ceramics, which were displayed at his home.
"Stephen had a love of animal and bird art in particular and he and Brett spent much time discussing his art and art in general," Ms Torpy said.
"One of Brett's original artworks hung pride of place in Stephen's lounge room."
WADAS president and artist Judy Rauert said there were also prizes for acrylics, oils, watercolour, pastel and other categories, the inaugural Judith Watson Trophy (best overall) and the Maureen Healey Memorial Award (best flora).
Charity Water East Timor have also provided an award for the best water scene.
Jarrett is judging the awards which features more than 100 entries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The artworks are a wide range including landscapes, seascapes, animals and birds, flowers, still life, and portraits," Rauert said.
"The paintings are predominantly new works that haven't been exhibited anywhere in Warrnambool in the past 12 months - that's one of the requirements of the competition."
Rauert said it was wonderful to host the opening after it was restricted to 30 members in 2021 and no-one in the previous year.
The winners will be announced at an opening night celebration at Merri View Gallery (4 Coramba Court, in Warrnambool) on Friday at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available at the opening for $10, which goes towards Water East Timor, who are catering the event.
The artworks remain on display at the gallery from June 25-July 10 from noon-4pm with entry being free.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
