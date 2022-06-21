Donations are being sought to help the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice carry out its motto "There's No Place Like Home".
Money raised from this appeal will be used to fund the Hospice in the Home program, which aims to allow terminally ill people in the south-west to spend their final days at home.
Advertisement
Hospice staff provide the care needed for this end-of-life experience to be possible.
Tax-deductible donations to the appeal can be made until the end of June.
Warrnambool and District Community Hospice manger Emmalee Bell said it was important to give people the chance to spend their last days at home.
"It is heartbreaking to think that there are people in our community spending their final days in a noisy, clinical and often stressful, hospital environment, when they could be at home," Ms Bell said.
"Just imagine the difference it would make in your final days to be cared for by people who know you, love you and make you feel better in their presence."
Ms Bell said with no ongoing government funding for the hospice, the "There's No Place Like Home" appeal was needed to keep the doors open.
The hospice recently received a boost when it was gifted a car by Warrnambool Auto Group. The Ssangyong Korando will be used by hospice volunteers to take clients on outings and to appointments.
*Donations to the appeal can be made by phone on (03) 5563 3220 or online at givenow.com.au/Warrnamboolhospice
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.