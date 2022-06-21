Saputo delivers milk price increase

Saputo has increased its farm gate milk price for non-exclusive to $9.10 per kilogram of milk solids.
"This is an increase of 21 cents per kilogram of butterfat and 42 cents per kilogram of protein. Our exclusive minimum price has been increased by the same rates," the company said in a statement.
"The non-exclusive minimum price is the price we will pay monthly to suppliers for non-exclusive supply of premium quality milk."
The Union Dairy Company also stepped up its price last week to $9.25 per kilogram of milk solids.
Bega also upped the ante last week, announcing it will increase its milk price to $9.10 a kg of milk solids.
The price is almost double that of the $4.60 on offer to farmers in the dairy crisis in 2016.
