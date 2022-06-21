The Standard

Saputo delivers milk price increase

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEP UP: Saputo has increased its opening milk price.

Saputo has increased its farm gate milk price for non-exclusive to $9.10 per kilogram of milk solids.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.