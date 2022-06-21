The Warrnambool Table Tennis Association is hosting its 'Come and Try' day on Saturday morning and are urging locals to take up the sport.
Current members are encourage to bring a friend, spouse or sibling along to the day to learn all about the sport and how to get involved in the local competition which runs on Mondays and Thursdays.
All equipment on the day will be provided.
The association also runs coaching on Saturday mornings and a session on Thursday mornings which is aimed at retirees.
Association committee member David Brand said there was plenty of reasons for anyone - of any age - to pick up a paddle and give it a go.
"It's probably the most popular sport in the world, it's played in every country," he said.
"It's extremely fast and it's great for people of all ages and physical abilities.
"As you get stronger and fitter you can play at an advanced level but if you're impaired or older you can still play.
"It's a very complex game - it's called the chess of sports because of the spin involved enhances the complexity of it.
"There's a lot of deception and skill involved."
Brand said the sport was the ideal all-weather activity for people of all abilities to take part in.
For more information contact warrnambool.tabletennis@gmail.com
