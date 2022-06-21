Transgender Warrnambool man 'shocked' by FINA decision

A transgender Warrnambool man is shocked and disappointed swimming's world governing body voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions.
Caedan McLaren, 29, said he believed the FINA decision was a backwards step.
"Their new policy is discriminatory and sends an incredibly harmful message to the transgender and gender diverse communities," Mr McLaren said.
"It tells transgender people young and old that they aren't accepted or welcome in the sporting world and opens the doors for further discrimination at a community or grass roots level."
Mr McLaren said Australian researchers including Associate Professor Ada Cheung were criticising and questioning the science used by FINA due to the fact that medical transitions have such a wide range of complicated and notable effects on the body.
He said this casts a shadow of doubt on the apparent "advantage" that transgender women have in swimming and other sports.
"Some young people aren't eligible to start puberty blockers until they are 14, some young people don't have access to these treatments because of the cost or because of how far they have to travel to get them or simply they don't have a safe and supportive family at home and have no choice but to wait until they are 18 or older, out of home and can begin their transition safely," Mr McLaren said.
Mr McLaren said he was worried about the flow-on effects from the decision.
"This decision has the potential to set back years of hard work done by so many people across so many communities to put an end to discrimination and to create a safe space to participate in sports for everyone," he said.
The decision was made during FINA's extraordinary general congress on the sidelines of the world championships in Budapest on Sunday after members heard a report from a transgender task force comprising leading medical, legal and sports figures.
The new policy will require transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to be able to compete in women's competitions.
The policy was passed with a roughly 71 per cent majority after it was put to the members of 152 national federations with voting rights who had gathered for the congress at the Puskas Arena.
