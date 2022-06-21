UPDATED, 12:20pm:
A Warrnambool man is back in custody after a police raid allegedly uncovered $5500 worth of methamphetamine, an imitation firearm and cash.
Timothy Benson, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he made a self-represented bail application.
The man was arrested on Monday during an early morning police raid at a property in Warrnambool's Lachlan Street.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Bevan Marr told the court the raid uncovered 27 grams of the drug ice.
That amount of methamphetamine has a potential street value of about $5500.
Senior Constable Marr said the drugs were separated into 23 zip-lock bags which were labelled and ready for sale.
He said police also seized quantities of prescription medication, including Suboxone, $5450 cash taped to the bottom of a bedside drawer, and an imitation hand gun.
A quantity of tools was also located at the property, including an impact driver allegedly stolen from South West TAFE in early March.
Mr Benson was arrested and subsequently charged with drug and weapon offences, including trafficking methamphetamine.
A 26-year-old Warrnambool woman was also arrested at the address, charged with trafficking and possessing methamphetamine, and was released on bail.
Another 26-year-old Warrnambool woman was arrested and subsequently charged with possessing methamphetamine.
They will appear in court in October 3.
Senior Constable Marr said Mr Benson was released from custody in May after serving a term of imprisonment for charges of criminal damage, recklessly causing injury and contravening a court order.
He said Mr Benson made a no comment interview but admitted to using methamphetamine once a week.
At the time of the alleged offending Mr Benson was on a community correction order.
He told the court he needed to be released from custody to care for his girlfriend, who had broken her leg.
Mr Benson said he wanted to continue on the correction order and that being in custody would put him "five steps backwards".
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was serious and the accused man had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody.
He refused bail.
Mr Benson will appear in court again on July 18.
The charge of trafficking methamphetamine carries a maximum sentence of 15 years' jail.
Warrnambool Divisional Response Unit Sergeant Danny Wright said in a statement police took a "zero tolerance" response to drug trafficking.
"Police have absolutely zero tolerance for drug traffickers and we will continue to be ruthless in our efforts to target those who bring harmful substances such as methamphetamine into our community.
"We continue to witness the effects of illicit drugs in our community on a daily basis. From drug-induced road tragedies to devastating family violence linked to drug abuse - the damage is horrendous.
"This is why we will never stop targeting those looking to fill their pockets by preying on the addiction of others. We will find you and we will have no hesitation throwing you before a court."
