It's got new food vendors, a brand new look and now Warrnambool's decades-old market is inviting residents back to see the face-lift for themselves.
Market manager Catherine Fitzgerald said a team had worked to breathe new life into a bazaar "ingrained" in the community.
"You speak to locals around Warrnambool who say 'I haven't been there for years'," she said.
"We've just been working so hard, we've got new stall holders in, we've made it look fantastic. We've created a real new vibe about the place and we just want locals to come back and have a look."
She said new stallholders were helping to drive the changes.
"We have a lot of new, young stallholders coming in," she said.
"During COVID-19 they've been making things at home and starting something new and now want to get that out to the market.
"We've got new food vendors, changed the look inside, created seating for people, moved some stalls around which have been in the same spot for 20 years and created a little area for kids to do some colouring.
"We're trying to make it a lot more exciting and inviting with our online presence."
She said the market was at the heart of the community.
"There are a lot of older people who go there every single week because they know all the stallholders, so it's their social outing," she said.
"I have one guy that's there at half-past-six every Sunday morning who comes along and stays a few hours, all his friends are there."
