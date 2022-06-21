Peak drug and alcohol organisation throws its support behind The Lookout

The south-west is in desperate need of a residential rehabilitation facility, according to the head of the state's peak drug and alcohol organisation.
Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association (VAADA) executive officer Sam Biondo, who was in Warrnambool last week, said the 'tyranny of distance" made a service like the proposed The Lookout rehab centre vital.
Advertisement
Mr Biondo was in the city last week to host a VAADA board meeting followed by an alcohol and other drugs (AOD) forum.
"Western Victoria is known to be a hot spot for alcohol consumption and rehabilitation should be local, not hundreds of kilometres away in Geelong or Melbourne," Mr Biondo said.
"WRAD is well positioned with wrap-around services including a GP clinic, addiction medicine psychiatrist, psychologist and a broad sweep of services that make it ideally placed to provide residential rehab.
"The south-west is the only catchment without residential rehab in Victoria."
VAADA president Dr Tamsin Short said there was a great window for change but people needed to reconsider how they perceived AOD issues.
"There's often a stigma within a stigma - firstly around mental health and then a further stigma around alcohol and other drugs," Dr Short said.
"We need to shift community understanding about alcohol and other drug issues to it being recognised as a health issue.
"I would love to see every news article with a link on how to get AOD help, like there is with articles about suicide and mental health.
"There are good supports available; services like WRAD are doing really great work, even though resources are limited."
Dr Short said AOD issues could happen to anyone in any part of society.
"Non-stigmatising language around AOD is a massive issue that needs to be addressed," she said. "We need to get the message across that people should be able to access treatment and not be marginalised."
Dr Short said the Royal Commission into Mental Health recommended services be more accessible.
"Mental health is going through a period of change so now is a good time to engage to ensure services are more accessible for people with AOD," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.