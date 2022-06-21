'Imperative:' South-west principal welcomes mental health and well-being program

A south-west principal has welcomed a state government announcement which will see every Victorian school having a mental health and well-being leader from 2026.
Port Fairy Consolidated School principal Kate Anderson said it was imperative to get more mental health and well-being support into primary schools.
While she welcomed the new role, she said she had concerns given current staff shortages whether schools would be able to recruit the right people for the job.
"My hope with this position is the pay allows us to employ someone and it's financially supported to be able to put the right person in the right job at the right time," she said.
"It's really exciting and there is an absolute need in primary schools. The government is listening to principals in primary and secondary schools that we need more financial support. We just need to be able to put the right person in the job, so hopefully we'll be supported to do that."
She said COVID-19 had put a spotlight on mental health but the issues children were facing had always been there.
"It's just now people are paying attention to it," she said.
"It's something we've been aware of for a very long time. It's always been there, it's just becoming more prevalent as the awareness grows. Schools have always been well-being first and academic second it's just getting the support to be able to look at the well-being and this will help us to do that.
"They've realised they need it in secondary but we absolutely need it in primary. It's really exciting."
The state government will invest $200 million to expand the successful Mental Health in Primary Schools program to every government and low-fee non-government primary school in Victoria which equals 1800 school campuses.
Scaling up across the state from 2023, by 2026 every school will employ a mental health and well-being leader to implement a whole-school approach to well-being.
This will support individual students, help teachers better identify and support at-risk students, and build relationships and referral pathways to local mental health services.
Minister for Mental Health and Education James Merlino said the government acknowledged that the earlier in life young Victorians received mental health support, the better their changes of staying happy and healthy throughout adulthood were.
"We're making sure every Victorian child has access to safe, tailored care through their trusted school environment - giving them the care they need, when they need it, close to home," he said.
"I am so proud to introduce today's Mental Health and Well-being Bill to Parliament - this is a historic moment in building our new mental health system, and one that will make a profound change to the way we support Victorians for generations to come."
