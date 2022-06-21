The Standard

Warrnambool bakery owner shocked by skyrocketing prices

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNTING THE COST: Gallo Bakery owner Alex Luu has kept the price of chicken schnitzel burgers the same despite the rising price of lettuce. Picture: Chris Doheny

A Warrnambool bakery owner is shocked by the soaring price of lettuces.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.