Warrnambool bakery owner shocked by skyrocketing prices

A Warrnambool bakery owner is shocked by the soaring price of lettuces.
Gallo Bakery owner Alex Luu said the bakery sold on average about 100 chicken schnitzel burgers a day, about 20 salad rolls and a number of salads - all which include lettuce.
"This time last year we could buy lettuces for the wholesale price of $2.50," Mr Luu said.
"Now they're $11 and sometimes we can't even get them in stock."
Mr Luu said in addition to that, the cost of oil had also skyrocketed.
He said he was aware that some businesses were opting not to use lettuce, but he didn't want to let down his loyal customers.
"We haven't put the prices up yet because we know customers are paying more for their fuel and groceries," Mr Luu said.
"We will just have to see how long the prices stay high."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
