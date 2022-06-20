Investors urged to 'remain calm' despite volatile sharemarket

South-west investors are being urged to remain calm despite billions being wiped off the Australian sharemarket.
Warrnambool's Ambleside financial adviser James Kelly said there was no cause for panic.
He said many investors had put plans in place to prepare for the "hangover of COVID".
Mr Kelly said the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the market.
"There was a massive drop two years ago - we dropped 39 per cent in 33 days," he said.
"That was massive and I hope I never see something like that again.
"The volatility we are seeing now is the hangover from COVID."
Mr Kelly said interest rate rises were inevitable.
"Interest rates have to get back to normal," he said.
"The rate rises we had in May was the first time in 11 years the rate has been lifted.
"That means we have a whole generation of borrowers who have never seen rate increases."
In addition to the increase rate increase, the war in Ukraine was affecting the market because the country is a big exporter of grain and energy, Mr Kelly said.
However, he said there was a silver lining to the market's volatility.
"It's a great opportunity for people to add to their investments and buy when unit costs are lower," he said.
Silvan Ridge financial adviser Steve Harris echoed similar sentiments.
"We're seeing a lot of volatility in sharemarkets," Mr Harris said.
He said rising interest rates, inflation and the war in Ukraine were just a few of the factors affecting the market.
However, he said highs and lows in sharemarkets were expected.
"If the fundamentals of portfolios are still sound, there's no cause for concern - you need to ride out short-term volatility in markets," Mr Harris said.
"It also presents - for the right client - the opportunity to buy."
Mr Harris said people looking to invest could buy shares for up to 10 and 20 per cent less than they would have six months ago.
More than $270 billion has been wiped off the Australian stockmarket since interest rates were lifted earlier this month.
Mr Harris said he believed the markets would be volatile for "an extended period of time".
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
