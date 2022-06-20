Former south-west woman dazzles on America's Got Talent

She may have won Australia's Got Talent in 2019, but that doesn't mean Kristy Sellars is immune from on-stage nerves.
The 36-year-old, who grew up in Warrnambool, will appear on America's Got Talent this week.
It's a dream come true for the pole dancer.
"I have been wanting to audition for America's Got Talent for a few years, but 2020 and 2021 were very challenging so I'd put it to the back of my mind for the time being with focus on my family and businesses," Ms Sellars said.
"However, earlier this year I was fortunate enough to be invited to go to the audition. International travel had just opened back up and it seemed the perfect time to go for it."
Ms Sellars travelled to the US in April for the audition.
Over the past two years, Ms Sellars has been busy with her PhysiPole franchise and teaching classes at the Ballarat studio, which she co-owns with Celestee Roylance and caring for children Rylie, 10, Mason, 4, and Ollie, 3, with husband Sam.
"I've had some other performance opportunities over the last two years but a lot of them were cancelled or postponed, so America's Got Talent is actually the first time I've performed in front of people in years," Ms Sellars said.
She had to perform for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. "I was so nervous," Ms Sellars said.
However, she believes adrenaline kicked in and she was happy with her performance.
Ms Sellars' appearance video has already been viewed millions of times.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
