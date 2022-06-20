A building giant has shut down claims it is in crisis, saying more than 60 homes are currently under construction across the south-west region.
Low-cost home builder Metricon assured residents services would not slow down any time soon, stating there had been surging interest in the "booming" Warrnambool community.
The company was recently the subject of national attention amid reports of potential collapse citing a number of widespread issues across the construction sector.
Metricon regional manager for western Victoria Simon Taylor said there were no plans to slow down operations and about 60 homes had been built across the region in the past financial year.
He said more than 60 homes were also under construction in the south-west - mostly in Warrnambool - with 114 in the pre-site stage.
"The last few months we have continued to experience very high levels of interest in this highly sought after and booming community," Mr Taylor said.
"Our local new home adviser Corey McDonald has been at the forefront of these local sales and has been with Metricon for the last eight years.
"Born and bred in Warrnambool, Corey has recently moved into his own Metricon home.
"As a business, we are so lucky to be able to work with so many local people, building local dream homes for them.
"There is still strong desire for more affordable real estate options in the COVID-inspired work-from-home era, but also increased demand for lifestyle-oriented properties."
Warrnambool resident and first home owner Maggie McMeel's property was completed just over a month ago.
She said the process had been smooth despite a small pause due to COVID-19 backlogs.
"We bought this block back in 2020 and went with Metricon because they already had some blocks and a variety of sizes in our style, the price worked for us as well," she said.
"We've been really happy with the build."
Mr Taylor said the company's strong presence in the region was demonstrated by the recent opening of 'Avery', a display home in Warrnambool.
"We're excited to have recently opened the doors to the first ever Avery display home right here in Warrnambool," he said.
"This exciting new display has been designed with families, couples and golfers in mind and offers exceptional value and space.
"We can certainly see the opportunity and demand in the Warrnambool area for a home like the Avery."
The Avery 30 is a four-bedroom and three-living space property with an outdoor room connecting to an open-plan kitchen.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
