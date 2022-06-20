Harry Coffey's work at Macarthur pool made such a splash with the community he was given an award for his efforts, now he is helping to make sure other young people are recognised.
The 2020 Warrnambool and Moyne Youth Achiever Award winner is one of a team of ambassadors who will help select this year's winners with nominations opening this week.
Advertisement
The Brauer College science and maths teacher said the impact of the COVID lockdowns had made the things that young people had been able to achieve over the last two years even more inspiring.
"There's a lot of kids that are worthy of nominations," he said.
"In the last two years we've had very trying circumstances and kids have still got out and helped out in their community, volunteered, there's kids that are starting their own businesses, entrepreneurs. I think it's fantastic."
Mr Coffey was a lifeguard at the Macarthur pool for six years during which the committee and community raised $20,000 to fund the return of the waterslide.
"The community nominated me which was super nice. I can't believe I won," he said. "But it was a real community effort and I think I got the award on behalf of everyone.
"We fundraised to get the waterslide put back up which was a huge deal."
Mr Coffey said there were a lot of fundraising efforts that went into making the pool a fun place for people to come to.
While south-west pools struggled to find enough lifeguards last summer, Mr Coffey said Macarthur was one that didn't have problems staying open.
"We've got great young people in Macarthur. Everyone wants to be a lifeguard up there which is awesome. We're not struggling for lifeguards," he said.
Mr Coffey said it was important to make sure kids were acknowledged for what they do.
"I think positivity is so important, and reinforcing the kids when they're doing something really well," he said.
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie encouraged everyone to think about the young people they knew and to spend a few minutes nominating them for an award.
"Nominating someone for a youth award is one of the most powerful things you can do to make a young person feel valued and boost their confidence," she said.
"There are so many young people helping to make our region a better place. They don't do it because anyone's watching, but it's really important for them to be acknowledged for what they're contributing to their community."
The awards recognise people aged 12-25 who demonstrate the values of respect, kindness, resilience, responsibility, and passion.
Nominations for the 2022 awards open on Wednesday and can be submitted at www.warrnambool.vic.gov.au or www.moyne.vic.gov.au.
Nominations close July 25 with an award ceremony to be held on September 4 at Deakin University.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.