The Standard

At 7am this morning it felt like just 4.1 due to the cool northerly breeze and we're expecting between seven and 10mm of rain

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 19 2022 - 9:24pm
Wet ahead: Just before 7am in Warrnambool the first signs of light were emerging through the eastern clouds. There's rain tipped for much of the week with up to 15mm on Friday.

Today is going to be cloudy and wet, with up to 10mm of rain tipped from late morning.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

