Today is going to be cloudy and wet, with up to 10mm of rain tipped from late morning.
And that's pretty much the way the week is looking.
At 7am this morning in Warrnambool it was 10.6 degrees, but felt like just 4.1 due to the cool northerly breeze and we've got 100 per cent chance of rain, with the tip between 7.0 and 10mm.
A ridge of high pressure over eastern Victoria will move over the Tasman Sea on Monday, as a northerly stream develops ahead of an approaching front.
This front will cross Victoria during Monday night and Tuesday, ahead of another ridge of high pressure that will build to the north of Victoria on Wednesday.
This ridge will then weaken on Thursday as another cold front approaches western Victoria late in the evening.
On Monday in Warrnambool we are expecting a top of 15 degrees, but it's going to feel a lot cooler due to the 30-45km/h north winds, which have prompted a strong marine wind warning.
Portland and Port Fairy are also expecting tops of 15, Heywood, Mortlake and Colac 13 and Hamilton, Ararat and Casterton just 11.
For the rest of the week in Warrnambool, on Tuesday we're expecting a top of 15 degrees, with a 95 per cent chance of rain (between 2.4-4mm).
Wednesday 17 degrees and an 80 per cent chance of rain (0.6-1.4mm), Thursday 17, with a 50 per cent chance of rain (0.2-1.4mm), Friday 15 with a 100 per cent chance of rain (between 9-15mm), Saturday 14 with a 95 per cent chance of rain (3-7mm) and Sunday 14 with an 80 per cent chance of rain (between 2.4-7mm).
