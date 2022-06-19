Merrivale made light work of Old Collegians on Saturday in their Warrnambool and District league clash and Warriors coach Ben van de Camp admits his side was taught a lesson.
The Tigers won 20.18 (138) to 3.3 (21) at Davidson Oval.
"We made too many mistakes in terms of skill errors and unfortunately any time we did they pounced on it," van de Camp said.
"They really opened the ground up and were too slick with their ball movement. Their speed was outstanding and unfortunately we were flat-footed a number of times on turnover and paid the price."
Van de Camp said the Warriors needed to be cleaner with their ball-use and more accountable after turnovers.
"When we used the ball well we actually looked really good," he said.
"Unfortunately doing that for five minutes here, five minutes there it doesn't win you a game of football.
"As I said to the boys we need to be harder and stronger for longer and today we weren't."
Nathan Krepp did the most damage for the Tigers, kicking six goals.
