Winter Championship Final in Tuvalu's sights

By Tim Auld
Updated June 19 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:39am
SUCCESS: Jarrod Fry returns to the mounting yard on Tuvalu after winning the The David Bourke at Flemington Racecourse. Picture: Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu emerged as a serious contender for the $200,000 Winter Championship Final on July 2 following an impressive victory by the Lindsey Smith-trained galloper in Saturday's $130,000 David Bourke at Flemington.

