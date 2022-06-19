Hampden league duo Flynn Penry and Oscar Pollock have started their NAB League careers in the perfect fashion with their Rebels' side defeating the Oakleigh Chargers on Saturday at Ballarat Stadium.
The Rebels defeated the higher-ranked Chargers 13.8 (86) to 8.13 (61) thanks to their forward-line dominance. The Chargers had previously only been defeated once all season.
Cobden's Penry finished the match with eight disposals and 11 hit-outs to his name while Port Fairy's Pollock had six touches on debut.
Rebels coach David Loader was thrilled with the win and admitted both underage debutants would be better for the experience.
"Penry was quite impressive, he did some great tap-work and he had a couple of links of play after half-time that we were really pleased with," Loader said.
"It's never about those guys coming in and being expected to perform at a high level first up. It's more about if we can get a game into these guys and give them some understanding of what it looks like at the next level.
"That's what we've been pushing to do, so to be able to get a game into both of those boys is fantastic."
Koroit's Tom Baulch (10 disposals) and Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott (20 disposals, one goal) both performed well for the Rebels and were named in their best players.
Loader said it was the Rebels' forward-line that ultimately secured them victory.
Aaron Cadman kicked four goals while Brady wright snagged six.
"The boys played well and we looked really potent up forward," he said.
"Up forward we just had too much firepower for them at the end of the day.
"It was relatively even everywhere else."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
