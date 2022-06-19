The Standard

Cobden's Flynn Penry and Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock make winning start to Rebels' NAB League career

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock and Cobden's Flynn Penry made their NAB League debuts on Saturday against the Oakleigh Chargers. Picture: Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Hampden league duo Flynn Penry and Oscar Pollock have started their NAB League careers in the perfect fashion with their Rebels' side defeating the Oakleigh Chargers on Saturday at Ballarat Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.