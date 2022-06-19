RACING is all about dreams and Pakenham trainer Lyn Shand has big dreams for her steeplechaser Yulong Place after he scored an impressive victory in a restricted steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Yulong Place, ridden by Braidon Small, beat Laylite by 12 lengths with Under The Bridge back in third spot in the 3450-metre 'chase.
Shand said Yulong Place could be back at Warrnambool in a fortnight for the Thackeray Steeplechase but the 2023 Grand Annual Steeplechase was also on the cards for the six-year-old.
"I'm starting to dream about the Grand Annual Steeplechase next year after that win today," Shand told The Standard.
"Yulong Place gets my heart racing when he's running in steeplechase races. He's an exciting jumper who loves wet tracks and stays all day.
"I would say we'll go to the Thackeray Steeplechase here in two weeks and then we may give him a break but the long-term aim is next year's Grand Annual.
"All trainers want to win the Grand Annual. Yulong Place has great lungs and a big heart. I think he's going to come back next year an even better 'chaser with the experience of this year under his belt."
Small, who has ridden the imported galloper to his both steeplechase victories, said Yulong Place had plenty of upside.
"His first steeplechase win at Hamilton was good but he's improved a lot from that run," Small said. "I think he'll improve off today's win. Yulong Place could be one of the rising stars in the future for jumps racing going on his current form."
Yulong Place picked up more than $24,000 in stakemoney for Sunday's win.
