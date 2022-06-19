The Standard

Lyn Shand eyes 2023 Grand Annual Steeplechase with Yulong Place

By Tim Auld
Updated June 19 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAP OF FAITH: Yulong Place, ridden by Braidon Small, jumps on his way to winning at Warrnambool on Sunday. Picture: Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

RACING is all about dreams and Pakenham trainer Lyn Shand has big dreams for her steeplechaser Yulong Place after he scored an impressive victory in a restricted steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.