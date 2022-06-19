A change of mindset helped South Rovers to a huge Warrnambool and District league win over Dennington on Saturday.
The Lions triumphed 21.20 (146) to 6.5 (41) at Walter Oval which Lions coach Adam Matheson said was in part due to their new approach.
"I think the scoreboard dictates the way we play so we kinda go back into our shells," Matheson said.
"This week we just said look, just dare to be different really and just see how we can go. Clean ball movement through the middle of the ground and just be a little bit more attacking.
"We had a positive mindset going into the game.
"I think we've been focusing too much on who's not playing, who's injured, who's unavailable. So we turned that mindset around to these are the players who are playing and celebrating that."
Matheson was pleased with his side's efforts in the first term which saw them outscore the Dogs 52-9.
The Lions' dominance continued in the second quarter, leading the Dogs 92-9 at half-time before the visitors found some improvement in the second half.
"We haven't been starting well so that was a huge focus for us and I thought our first quarter was some of the best footy we've played all year," Matheson said.
Dogs coach Ben Thornton said the Lions made his side play "terrible" in the first half.
"We just didn't play the way we wanted to play from the get-go and they capitalised on that," he said.
"They really opened us up. They had some good ball users that when we had the footy they defended well to make us turn it over and on the rebounds they'd just go down and score."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
