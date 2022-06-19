PORTLAND captain Daniel Jackson says the work rate it displayed against Warrnambool is required in each match.
Tom Sharp kicked nine goals as the Tigers thumped the Blues 23.17 (155) to 4.8 (32) at Hanlon Park on Saturday to make amends for back-to-back losses.
Jackson said it was a pleasing result against a fellow Hampden league top-five side.
"We haven't played the footy we wanted to play for the last month and we addressed that at training this week and I thought we responded really well," he said.
"Our work rate was the best it's been and we really needed to lift that. We probably haven't had the intensity and work rate that is going to match it with the best sides.
"It was really good especially early. We've had a lot of slow starts so we really wanted to come out and start really fast. We kicked six goals to a few points in the first quarter so that really set the tone."
Jackson said teenage wingman Jack Walsh embodied the Tigers' mindset.
"He's 18 years old and been a little down on form and I have spoken to him and said 'that's how it goes and I remember when I was 18 and playing on a wing and sometimes you're in it and sometimes you're out of it," he said.
"You just have to work really hard and I thought he worked really hard running both ways yesterday and he got some good reward with footy on the outside which is what we want from him."
Portland (8-2) welcomed back ruckman Ben Malcolm and defender Nathan Haylock but midfielder Aaron Shepherd missed with an ongoing knee issue.
