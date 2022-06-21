A home-grown book set in Warrnambool about a Koorie warrior has hit the bestseller list just two weeks after it was released.
Co-author Richard Pritchard, who wrote the book with Jordan Gould, said he wasn't expecting Wylah: The Koorie Warrior to do so well.
The book hit number one on Readings, as well as online books store Booktopia.
"That was a real surprise. I didn't expect we'd get number one on Booktopia because they're the biggest online bookstore in Australia," Pritchard said.
"That's pretty huge."
The duo has done countless interviews for the book including TV.
Billboards have gone up in Warrnambool promoting the book - something the company donated.
That company even contacted their advertising partners who were now also donating billboard space in Melbourne to advertise the book.
"The feedback from readers have been phenomenal, people wanting the sequel," he said.
Pritchard said there had been a huge amount of support from the Indigenous community all across Australia.
"One of the things that really surprised me was how many shops had picked it up," Pritchard said.
"We initially only heard that Target had put in an order and maybe Big W, but I didn't expect all the Kmarts and David Jones' and bigger retailers."
A guide for teachers was released last week, and schools were already starting to introduce it in their curriculum.
The sequel will be released next year.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
