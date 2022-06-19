The Standard

Warrnambool Mermaids creep closer to 2022 Big V playoffs berth

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 19 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOMINANT: Amy Wormald scored 27 points for Warrnambool on Saturday night. Picture: Morgan Hancock

POINTS off the bench are helping Warrnambool Mermaids' push for a Big V playoffs spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.