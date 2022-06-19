POINTS off the bench are helping Warrnambool Mermaids' push for a Big V playoffs spot.
Teenagers Molly McLaren (12 points) and Paiyton Noonan (nine) were influential as the Lee Primmer-coached roster made it seven wins from 12 games at the Arc on Saturday night.
Amy Wormald, who sunk 27 points as a starter, led the way as the Mermaids disposed of Bellarine Storm 82-45. The Mermaids made a statement early, outscoring their opponent 24-6 in the first term.
"We had a good win (against Bellarine) before the bye and we were all full strength but then last night we had Katie O'Keefe and Liv Fuller out," Primmer said.
"To win by a similar margin and have everybody contribute again was pretty good. We got an opportunity to play the bench and everybody did well."
Primmer said it was encouraging to see players find form as the season progressed.
"Keele Hillas was very good for us and Molly McLaren ended up with 12 points so she hit the scoreboard," he said.
"There should probably be a special mention to Paiyton who played nine minutes for nine points.
"She's a young player coming through who can really hit the three. With gradual improvement and putting her in different experiences in games I think next year she is going to be a real pinch-hitter off the bench scoring for us."
The Mermaids, who will regain O'Keefe and Fuller, will play Camberwell Dragons away next week before a bye due to Whittlesea Pacers' withdrawal early in the season.
Warrnambool Seahawks (7-8) remain in the playoff hunt despite falling to Bellarine Storm on Saturday night 76-69.
Coach Alex Gynes labelled the loss "disappointing" especially after they led 19-11 at quarter-time.
They were restricted to just six points in the second term as the Storm drained 23 of their own.
"We were flat, had no energy and weren't aggressive at all and were on the back foot," he said.
"We started the game well. We were on a 10-0 run to start and had good intensity and pressure up the floor and forced some turnovers.
"They made some adjustments and went to a zone in the second quarter and we got really tentative and weren't aggressive at all and that flowed into the defensive side as well."
The Seahawks, who have an away double-header next week, are determined to respond.
"It's not all doom and gloom. We put it down to one game and start looking forward to the next one," Gynes said.
"We're still banging down the door of finals with six rounds to go."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
